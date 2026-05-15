Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Stock Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in Jabil were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 4,144.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $354.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $161.52 and a one year high of $372.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.16 and a 200 day moving average of $254.56.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Jabil's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $290.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JBL

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,843 shares in the company, valued at $13,546,620. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,045,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,842,340. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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