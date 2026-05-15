Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 35,451 Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,451 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.07% of Tutor Perini at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,546 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,665,000 after purchasing an additional 54,248 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 5,803.4% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the construction company's stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 491.0% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 49,139 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,922,986 shares of the construction company's stock worth $191,719,000 after purchasing an additional 103,799 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 39,576.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,450 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 67,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tutor Perini

In related news, CEO Gary G. Smalley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.24 per share, for a total transaction of $732,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 91,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,699,921.96. This trade represents a 12.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Arkley purchased 10,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.44 per share, with a total value of $796,767.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 208,600 shares in the company, valued at $15,110,984. This trade represents a 5.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,404. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company's stock.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

TPC stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 2.18. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.32 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.37%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Tutor Perini's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Tutor Perini from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.50.

View Our Latest Report on TPC

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

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