Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 5,608 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,352 shares of the software company's stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in Adobe were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the software company's stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 34,887 shares of the software company's stock valued at $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,726 shares of the software company's stock worth $7,688,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,397,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its stake in Adobe by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 172,121 shares of the software company's stock valued at $60,241,000 after purchasing an additional 65,807 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Adobe from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $338.15.

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Adobe Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $236.07 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $249.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.96. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $224.13 and a one year high of $422.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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