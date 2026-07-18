Independent Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 55.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET opened at $277.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $291.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,111.37, a P/E/G ratio of 277.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 target price on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Cloudflare from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

Key Stories Impacting Cloudflare

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Cloudflare from $305 to $322 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s upside. This kind of analyst upgrade can help support the stock. Morgan Stanley price target increase on Cloudflare

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Cloudflare from $305 to $322 and reiterated an rating, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s upside. This kind of analyst upgrade can help support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare launched Precursor , a new bot-management product designed to detect sophisticated automated attacks in real time. The launch reinforces the company’s cybersecurity and privacy narrative, which is a key driver of investor optimism. Cloudflare launches Precursor

Cloudflare launched , a new bot-management product designed to detect sophisticated automated attacks in real time. The launch reinforces the company’s cybersecurity and privacy narrative, which is a key driver of investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Cloudflare as a beneficiary of rising demand for cybersecurity and AI infrastructure, and the stock has also been mentioned favorably in momentum-stock and “best cybersecurity stocks” roundups. Cloudflare momentum stock article

Recent commentary continues to highlight Cloudflare as a beneficiary of rising demand for cybersecurity and AI infrastructure, and the stock has also been mentioned favorably in momentum-stock and “best cybersecurity stocks” roundups. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent articles emphasize Cloudflare’s strong three-year run and rising fair-value estimates, but also note that the shares already trade at a rich valuation. That may limit near-term upside if growth does not keep accelerating. Cloudflare valuation article

Other recent articles emphasize Cloudflare’s strong three-year run and rising fair-value estimates, but also note that the shares already trade at a rich valuation. That may limit near-term upside if growth does not keep accelerating. Neutral Sentiment: The stock also got a “gains as market dips” mention, reflecting relative strength versus the broader market rather than a company-specific catalyst. Cloudflare gains as market dips article

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 133 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $33,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,485. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $623,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 494,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,381,097.52. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 616,185 shares of company stock valued at $137,831,055 over the last ninety days. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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