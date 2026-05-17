Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Has $9.80 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,363 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 9,742 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.8% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Costco Wholesale

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $926.00 to $977.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $1,175.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,047.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.7%

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $1,048.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $844.06 and a twelve month high of $1,067.08. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,000.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $955.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $68.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.31 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is 30.58%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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