Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,210 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,842 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 2.6% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock valued at $137,685,797. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $195.16.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.93 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $144.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.79.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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