Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Incline Global Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,837,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,285,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 481.2% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 13,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

GE Vernova Trading Up 6.8%

NYSE:GEV opened at $1,048.81 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.04 and a 12 month high of $1,181.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,015.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $842.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $281.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here