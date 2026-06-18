Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Sells 22,480 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,480 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,734. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $84.04. The firm has a market cap of $343.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company's 50-day moving average price is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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