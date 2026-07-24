Infusive Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,282 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 4.2% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 192,216 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $96,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,243,557 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $621,365,000 after buying an additional 59,110 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 77.3% during the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 245.2% in the first quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $6,744,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $530.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $464.52 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $507.37 and a 200-day moving average of $514.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total value of $1,047,276.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,702,934.17. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,880. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,005 shares of company stock worth $3,689,976. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MA shares. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $679.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $653.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report).

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