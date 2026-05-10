Ingevity Corporation $NGVT Stock Position Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,024,906 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.19% of Ingevity worth $238,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,083,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 81,528 shares of the company's stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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Ingevity Price Performance

NGVT stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. Ingevity Corporation has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $79.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a positive return on equity of 207.82%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingevity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ingevity Corporation will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Ingevity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingevity

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation, traded as NGVT, is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company operates two primary business units: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Chemicals segment produces and markets specialty chemicals derived largely from wood and other natural feedstocks, including rosin acids, tall oil fatty acids and esters, as well as specialty petroleum resins. These products serve a broad range of industries, including paper, adhesives, coatings, oilfield drilling and consumer goods.

The Performance Materials segment develops and manufactures activated carbon products and composites for applications such as automotive emissions control, industrial air and water purification, and spill containment.

Further Reading

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