Innodata Inc. $INOD Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD - Free Report) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,572 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 20,434 shares during the period. Comerica Bank's holdings in Innodata were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 1,567.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 667 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Innodata from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innodata from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Innodata in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a "top pick" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.00.

View Our Latest Report on Innodata

Key Stories Impacting Innodata

Here are the key news stories impacting Innodata this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary says Innodata’s first-quarter results and raised guidance triggered a major momentum surge, reinforcing the company’s AI/data infrastructure growth story. Benzinga article

Recent commentary says Innodata’s first-quarter results and raised guidance triggered a major momentum surge, reinforcing the company’s AI/data infrastructure growth story. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target on Innodata to $100 and kept an outperform rating, which supports the bullish case after the strong earnings release.

Wedbush raised its price target on Innodata to $100 and kept an outperform rating, which supports the bullish case after the strong earnings release. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles continue to frame INOD as an AI data-center play, helping sustain investor enthusiasm around the stock’s long-term growth narrative. Yahoo Finance article

Multiple articles continue to frame INOD as an AI data-center play, helping sustain investor enthusiasm around the stock’s long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Maxim Group cut several earnings estimates for 2026-2027, but its revised numbers still indicate solid growth, leaving the valuation debate unresolved.

Maxim Group cut several earnings estimates for 2026-2027, but its revised numbers still indicate solid growth, leaving the valuation debate unresolved. Negative Sentiment: Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 30,000 shares, and COO Ashok Mishra sold 242,901 shares, signaling meaningful insider selling after the stock’s big run. InsiderTrades article

Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 30,000 shares, and COO Ashok Mishra sold 242,901 shares, signaling meaningful insider selling after the stock’s big run. Negative Sentiment: Another director, Stewart R. Massey, sold 10,000 shares, adding to concerns that insiders may be locking in gains. InsiderTrades article

Another director, Stewart R. Massey, sold 10,000 shares, adding to concerns that insiders may be locking in gains. Negative Sentiment: Reports of heavy put-option buying suggest some traders are hedging against downside after INOD’s rapid post-earnings rally. American Banking News article

Innodata Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $90.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 81.22 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Innodata Inc. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $114.77.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.47 million. Innodata had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The firm's revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Innodata

In related news, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $882,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,576,465.10. The trade was a 25.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $350,374.98. The trade was a 88.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 526,051 shares of company stock worth $48,272,557 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innodata Profile

Innodata Inc NASDAQ: INOD is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata's platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high‐quality, machine‐readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm's offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

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