Innoviva, Inc. $INVA Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA - Free Report) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 262,757 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.09% of Innoviva worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,205 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 44,142 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Innoviva by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,193 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Innoviva by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,340 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 77,134 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 26,732 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innoviva alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on INVA. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Innoviva from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innoviva

Innoviva Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 21.13 and a quick ratio of 20.07. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $25.15. The business's fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.57 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 119.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc, incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a royalty-focused life sciences company. It acquires, manages and monetizes royalty and license interests in biopharmaceutical products, with a primary emphasis on inhaled respiratory therapies. Innoviva's portfolio is anchored by royalties on therapies originally developed by its former affiliate, now marketed by GlaxoSmithKline, including several long-acting inhaled products approved for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

The company was established through a spin‐out transaction in 2014, separating the royalty assets from a research‐based biopharmaceutical enterprise to create a specialized investment vehicle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Innoviva, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Innoviva wasn't on the list.

While Innoviva currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here