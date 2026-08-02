Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,573 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.60% of Insight Enterprises worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.9% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 955,933 shares of the software maker's stock worth $64,057,000 after acquiring an additional 145,169 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,294 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 362.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,239 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,884 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James A. Morgado acquired 2,290 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.25 per share, with a total value of $199,802.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,504,713.50. This trade represents a 15.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Raymond James Financial raised Insight Enterprises from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Insight Enterprises from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC raised Insight Enterprises to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Insight Enterprises from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Insight Enterprises from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.00.

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Insight Enterprises Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NSIT opened at $128.93 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $142.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's 50-day moving average is $114.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.94.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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