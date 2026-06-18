Insight Holdings Group LLC Boosts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,225 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 5.1% of Insight Holdings Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Insight Holdings Group LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $68,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,291,884 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,497,638,000 after purchasing an additional 594,780 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 672.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

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Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $75,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,040. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $304,667. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $432.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $206.20 and a twelve month high of $450.16. The stock's 50 day moving average is $402.64 and its 200-day moving average is $356.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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