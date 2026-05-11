Insmed, Inc. $INSM Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.06% of Insmed worth $23,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,870,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,328 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $711,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,342 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,389,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 20,457,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,897,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,904,000.

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Insmed Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $101.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.47. Insmed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $212.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.46.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 130.11% and a negative net margin of 144.44%.The business had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 229.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $1,540,335.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 301,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,361,604.45. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 88,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $14,497,317.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,584,130.30. The trade was a 45.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,193 shares of company stock worth $25,462,012. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $211.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INSM

Key Insmed News

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About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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