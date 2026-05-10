Insmed, Inc. $INSM Stock Position Reduced by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 10,556 shares during the period. Nwam LLC's holdings in Insmed were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,870,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,328 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Insmed by 49.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $711,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,342 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,389,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its position in Insmed by 5.8% during the third quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 20,457,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,897,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,904,000.
Insmed Price Performance
NASDAQ INSM opened at $101.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.46. Insmed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $212.75.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.81 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 144.44% and a negative return on equity of 121.03%. The company's revenue was up 229.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Key Headlines Impacting Insmed
Here are the key news stories impacting Insmed this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Insmed reported Q1 EPS of -$0.76, beating estimates, and revenue rose 229.7% year over year to $306 million. The company also reiterated major 2026 commercial goals, including at least $1 billion in BRINSUPRI revenue and $450 million to $470 million in ARIKAYCE revenue. Article: Insmed Reports First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada and Wells Fargo cut their price targets but kept bullish ratings, signaling they still see meaningful upside from current levels. RBC lowered its target to $205 from $220 and Wells Fargo cut to $160 from $177. Article: Benzinga report on RBC price target cut Article: The Fly report on Wells Fargo price target cut
- Neutral Sentiment: Insmed also highlighted progress on its pipeline and commercialization efforts, including positive ENCORE study results for ARIKAYCE and the start of the PALM-PAH study for TPIP. These updates support the long-term story, but they are less likely to move the stock immediately. Article: Insmed Q1 2026 Financial Results and Business Update
- Negative Sentiment: The stock is under pressure because Q1 sales came in below expectations and the company’s implied 2026 revenue guidance was below consensus, raising concerns that launch momentum may not be matching investor hopes. Article: Insmed's Q1 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss Estimates, Stock Tanks 23%
- Negative Sentiment: Higher first-quarter expenses also weighed on sentiment, with market commentary pointing to increased costs as another reason investors sold the shares after earnings. Article: Insmed Shares Tumble Amid Higher 1Q Expenses
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insmed from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $211.86.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Insmed
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 88,060 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $14,497,317.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,584,130.30. This represents a 45.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 19,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,964,945.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,831,483.58. This represents a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,589 shares of company stock valued at $27,441,807. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.
Insmed Profile
(Free Report
)
Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.
The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.
Further Reading
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