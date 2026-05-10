Insmed, Inc. $INSM Stock Position Reduced by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 10,556 shares during the period. Nwam LLC's holdings in Insmed were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,870,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,328 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Insmed by 49.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $711,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,342 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,389,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its position in Insmed by 5.8% during the third quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 20,457,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,897,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,904,000.

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Insmed Price Performance

NASDAQ INSM opened at $101.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.46. Insmed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $212.75.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.81 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 144.44% and a negative return on equity of 121.03%. The company's revenue was up 229.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Insmed

Here are the key news stories impacting Insmed this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insmed from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $211.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Insmed

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 88,060 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $14,497,317.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,584,130.30. This represents a 45.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 19,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,964,945.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,831,483.58. This represents a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,589 shares of company stock valued at $27,441,807. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

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