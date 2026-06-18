Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,771 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 26,166 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up 1.4% of Inspire Investing LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $15,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:ANET opened at $164.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $207.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.61. The stock's 50-day moving average is $156.88 and its 200-day moving average is $140.97. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Weiss Ratings cut Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,603,747 shares of company stock worth $423,901,619. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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