Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,409 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 1.9% of Inspire Investing LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $22,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.7%

APH stock opened at $166.47 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.19 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $145.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

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About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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