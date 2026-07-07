Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Free Report) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 10,247 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,018,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $5,410,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,701 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 157,078 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $18,042,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 47,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $142.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KALU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard P. Grimley sold 1,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $261,396.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $785,218.56. This represents a 24.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brett Wilcox sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $2,616,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,724,688.28. This represents a 60.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 71,731 shares of company stock worth $12,529,097 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $176.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.36. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $195.96.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.78. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 4.14%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum's revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

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