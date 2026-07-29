Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP Shares Sold by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP - Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,767 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,537 shares during the quarter. Regal Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.47% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 131,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,555 shares of the company's stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 16,153 shares of the company's stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Summit Redstone set a $39.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "sell" rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.43. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $147.03.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $204.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.04 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

See Also

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