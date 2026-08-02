Insulet Corporation $PODD Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi lifted its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 56,225 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.65% of Insulet worth $93,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Insulet by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $12,484,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 225,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $64,076,000 after acquiring an additional 70,607 shares during the period. OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,513,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $21,948,000 after acquiring an additional 38,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $165.35 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $155.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.24. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. Insulet Corporation has a one year low of $138.79 and a one year high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $761.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $729.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.Insulet's quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer acquired 2,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,297,473.91. This represents a 44.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS Group began research coverage of Insulet, potentially increasing institutional visibility and investor attention. However, the available report does not disclose UBS’s rating or price target. Insulet research coverage started at UBS Group

UBS Group began research coverage of Insulet, potentially increasing institutional visibility and investor attention. However, the available report does not disclose UBS’s rating or price target. Neutral Sentiment: The legal notices concern alleged violations of federal securities laws by Insulet and certain executives. The allegations have not been proven, and the financial impact of the litigation remains uncertain. Bronstein Gewirtz Grossman class action announcement

The legal notices concern alleged violations of federal securities laws by Insulet and certain executives. The allegations have not been proven, and the financial impact of the litigation remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Several firms, including Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Schall Brown & Schwartz, DJS Law Group, Rosen Law Firm, and Glancy Prongay, publicized the pending class action. The notices generally cover investors who purchased Insulet securities between February 21 or May 21, 2025, and May 26, 2026, and allege investor losses related to disclosures involving defective Omnipod manufacturing controls. Bleichmar Fonti & Auld securities lawsuit notice

Several firms, including Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Schall Brown & Schwartz, DJS Law Group, Rosen Law Firm, and Glancy Prongay, publicized the pending class action. The notices generally cover investors who purchased Insulet securities between February 21 or May 21, 2025, and May 26, 2026, and allege investor losses related to disclosures involving defective Omnipod manufacturing controls. Negative Sentiment: The concentration of similar legal announcements may amplify concerns about potential damages, management accountability, regulatory scrutiny, and reputational risk, even though no judgment or settlement has been reported. Insulet investor alert from Schall Brown & Schwartz

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Insulet from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PODD

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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