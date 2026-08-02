Insulet Corporation $PODD Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 43,809 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Insulet worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Insulet Stock Down 0.2%

Insulet stock opened at $165.35 on Friday. Insulet Corporation has a 52 week low of $138.79 and a 52 week high of $354.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50-day moving average price is $155.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $761.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Insulet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS Group began research coverage of Insulet, potentially increasing institutional visibility and investor attention. However, the available report does not disclose UBS’s rating or price target. Insulet research coverage started at UBS Group

UBS Group began research coverage of Insulet, potentially increasing institutional visibility and investor attention. However, the available report does not disclose UBS’s rating or price target. Neutral Sentiment: The legal notices concern alleged violations of federal securities laws by Insulet and certain executives. The allegations have not been proven, and the financial impact of the litigation remains uncertain. Bronstein Gewirtz Grossman class action announcement

The legal notices concern alleged violations of federal securities laws by Insulet and certain executives. The allegations have not been proven, and the financial impact of the litigation remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Several firms, including Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Schall Brown & Schwartz, DJS Law Group, Rosen Law Firm, and Glancy Prongay, publicized the pending class action. The notices generally cover investors who purchased Insulet securities between February 21 or May 21, 2025, and May 26, 2026, and allege investor losses related to disclosures involving defective Omnipod manufacturing controls. Bleichmar Fonti & Auld securities lawsuit notice

Several firms, including Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Schall Brown & Schwartz, DJS Law Group, Rosen Law Firm, and Glancy Prongay, publicized the pending class action. The notices generally cover investors who purchased Insulet securities between February 21 or May 21, 2025, and May 26, 2026, and allege investor losses related to disclosures involving defective Omnipod manufacturing controls. Negative Sentiment: The concentration of similar legal announcements may amplify concerns about potential damages, management accountability, regulatory scrutiny, and reputational risk, even though no judgment or settlement has been reported. Insulet investor alert from Schall Brown & Schwartz

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer acquired 2,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,473.91. This represents a 44.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Insulet from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Insulet from $435.00 to $249.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut Insulet from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Insulet from $330.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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