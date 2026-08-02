Insulet Corporation $PODD Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 16,537 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.12% of Insulet worth $17,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $300,794,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 462.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,229,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $258,088,000 after buying an additional 1,011,369 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,264,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 459,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $130,499,000 after buying an additional 283,643 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 712.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $66,907,000 after buying an additional 279,587 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer acquired 2,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,473.91. This represents a 44.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $165.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $138.79 and a 12 month high of $354.88. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $155.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.24.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The firm had revenue of $761.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $216.00 target price on Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered Insulet from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Insulet from $286.00 to $198.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Insulet

Key Stories Impacting Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS Group began research coverage of Insulet, potentially increasing institutional visibility and investor attention. However, the available report does not disclose UBS’s rating or price target. Insulet research coverage started at UBS Group

UBS Group began research coverage of Insulet, potentially increasing institutional visibility and investor attention. However, the available report does not disclose UBS’s rating or price target. Neutral Sentiment: The legal notices concern alleged violations of federal securities laws by Insulet and certain executives. The allegations have not been proven, and the financial impact of the litigation remains uncertain. Bronstein Gewirtz Grossman class action announcement

The legal notices concern alleged violations of federal securities laws by Insulet and certain executives. The allegations have not been proven, and the financial impact of the litigation remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Several firms, including Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Schall Brown & Schwartz, DJS Law Group, Rosen Law Firm, and Glancy Prongay, publicized the pending class action. The notices generally cover investors who purchased Insulet securities between February 21 or May 21, 2025, and May 26, 2026, and allege investor losses related to disclosures involving defective Omnipod manufacturing controls. Bleichmar Fonti & Auld securities lawsuit notice

Several firms, including Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Schall Brown & Schwartz, DJS Law Group, Rosen Law Firm, and Glancy Prongay, publicized the pending class action. The notices generally cover investors who purchased Insulet securities between February 21 or May 21, 2025, and May 26, 2026, and allege investor losses related to disclosures involving defective Omnipod manufacturing controls. Negative Sentiment: The concentration of similar legal announcements may amplify concerns about potential damages, management accountability, regulatory scrutiny, and reputational risk, even though no judgment or settlement has been reported. Insulet investor alert from Schall Brown & Schwartz

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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