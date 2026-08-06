Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation $IART Stock Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART - Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,774,988 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 312,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.56% of Integra LifeSciences worth $26,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 595.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,958 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 27.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company's stock.

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Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -196.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $20.49.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 0.44%.The business had revenue of $418.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.54 million. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.610 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IART has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Argus raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $18.86.

View Our Latest Report on IART

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

Further Reading

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