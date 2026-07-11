Integra Resources Corp. $ITRG Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG - Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 993,127 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.19% of Integra Resources worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Integra Resources during the second quarter worth about $7,106,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Integra Resources during the first quarter worth about $7,195,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,806,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 986.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 938,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 852,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Friday, June 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $7.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Integra Resources

Integra Resources Trading Down 2.2%

ITRG traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,093. The firm has a market cap of $448.12 million, a P/E ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 0.85. Integra Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The company's fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, characterization and advancement of precious metals projects in North America. The company's flagship asset is the DeLamar Gold-Silver Project in southwestern Idaho, a historic mining district that produced both gold and silver from the late 19th century through the mid-20th century. Integra's business model emphasizes resource delineation, metallurgical optimization and progression through permitting and engineering phases toward potential production.

Since its incorporation in 2017, Integra Resources has undertaken multiple drilling campaigns and metallurgical studies aimed at upgrading and expanding the known mineral inventory at DeLamar.

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