Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $754,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,616 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 32,963 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total transaction of $2,819,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 227,754 shares in the company, valued at $64,208,407.68. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,861,469. This trade represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,373 shares of company stock worth $24,938,664. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised Marvell Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.97.

Read Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $243.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $329.88. The company has a market cap of $212.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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