Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stake in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT - Free Report) by 357.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,819,397 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $691,680,000 after acquiring an additional 73,346 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,975,655 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $427,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,266 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 27.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,393,604 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $176,542,000 after acquiring an additional 301,912 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 667.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,263 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $163,938,000 after acquiring an additional 993,435 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Brinker International by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,137,863 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $163,306,000 after purchasing an additional 558,799 shares in the last quarter.

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Brinker International Stock Performance

NYSE EAT opened at $175.38 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.30 and a 1-year high of $181.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 123.22% and a net margin of 8.07%.Brinker International's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.60-10.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. Zacks Research downgraded Brinker International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Brinker International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brinker International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Brinker International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $185.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brinker International

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

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