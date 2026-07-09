Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 8,581 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $322.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $340.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore set a $380.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $368.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $336.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.29. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $288.34 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The firm has a market cap of $229.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

Trending Headlines about American Express

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American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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