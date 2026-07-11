Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 11,715 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 11,715 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.9% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,396,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,699 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,546,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $29,607,500,000 after buying an additional 2,491,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $24,252,196,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 36,644 shares of company stock valued at $13,982,964 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $399.97 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.58 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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