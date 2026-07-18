Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 33,274 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,377 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 33,274 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. MilWealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 78,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,450,040. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 144,274 shares of company stock worth $38,716,204 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $247.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $250.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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