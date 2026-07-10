Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 8,072 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,072 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 987 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 547 shares of the company's stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $354.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,406.40. This represents a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:LHX opened at $289.44 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $256.51 and a 52 week high of $379.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.58 and a 200 day moving average of $329.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies's payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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