Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 114.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,346 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $117.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company's fifty day moving average is $124.61 and its 200 day moving average is $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,300,550.91. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $359,368.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 577,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,607,543.76. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,246 shares of company stock worth $14,493,147. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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