Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 2,972 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,279 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,868,735,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,598.0% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,308,193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,431,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,017,588 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $244.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock's fifty day moving average is $256.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. TD Securities upgraded Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.78.

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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