Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 50,801 Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. $CCSI

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI - Free Report) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,145 shares of the company's stock after selling 50,801 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned 0.17% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,810 shares of the company's stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 40.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CCSI. Weiss Ratings upgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Consensus Cloud Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Consensus Cloud Solutions

Insider Transactions at Consensus Cloud Solutions

In related news, Director Elaine Healy sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,658 shares in the company, valued at $947,839.66. The trade was a 12.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CCSI opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.56. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $88.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.34 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 5,736.13%. Consensus Cloud Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.530 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions NASDAQ: CCSI is a provider of cloud consulting and managed services focused on helping organizations accelerate digital transformation. The company specializes in designing, deploying and supporting cloud architectures that leverage leading public and private cloud platforms, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) environments. Its end-to-end approach encompasses strategy, implementation and ongoing optimization to align technology investments with business objectives.

The firm’s core offerings include cloud migration and deployment, application modernization, data analytics and cybersecurity solutions.

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