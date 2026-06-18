Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,842 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,349 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.2% of Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 424.6% during the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 260,740 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $77,234,000 after buying an additional 211,040 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 18,288 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 993,743 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $280,439,000 after buying an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $262.04 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $212.34 and a 12-month high of $332.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm's 50 day moving average is $251.20 and its 200 day moving average is $269.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.

View Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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