Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,854 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.8%

Intel stock opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $324.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -811.65, a PEG ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.35. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $65.84. The company's fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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