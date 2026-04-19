Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,521 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Intel were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 21,142 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a PE ratio of -856.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $70.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore lifted their price target on Intel from $41.10 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC raised Intel from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here