Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 186.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,127 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 271.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Intel by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 29.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $18,556,000 after buying an additional 74,838 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $115.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.98 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.38.

Read Our Latest Report on INTC

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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