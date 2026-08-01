Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,381,848 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 1,841,195 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.47% of Intel worth $1,031,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 86,189 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup upgraded Intel from a "positive" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.93.

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Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Potential Apple supply opportunity: Melius suggested Apple could use Intel alongside its primary processor supplier to reduce manufacturing risk. A win with Apple would strengthen Intel’s foundry ambitions and provide a high-profile customer opportunity. Intel Stock Rises as Analyst Sees Apple Supply Opportunity

Melius suggested Apple could use Intel alongside its primary processor supplier to reduce manufacturing risk. A win with Apple would strengthen Intel’s foundry ambitions and provide a high-profile customer opportunity. Positive Sentiment: AI spending and sector inflows are lifting sentiment: Strong Microsoft and Amazon results renewed confidence in cloud and AI infrastructure spending, helping semiconductor stocks recover. Semiconductor ETFs also attracted substantial new cash this week, creating broader buying support for chip names including Intel. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash This Week as Chip Stocks Rally

Strong Microsoft and Amazon results renewed confidence in cloud and AI infrastructure spending, helping semiconductor stocks recover. Semiconductor ETFs also attracted substantial new cash this week, creating broader buying support for chip names including Intel. Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary and earnings momentum: Jim Cramer argued that Intel belongs near $110 and said forced selling by the Situational Awareness hedge fund exaggerated the post-earnings decline. Intel’s latest quarterly results also exceeded consensus estimates, with revenue rising more than 25% year over year, while investors continue to focus on its restructuring and improving data-center business. Jim Cramer Says INTC Stock Belongs at $110

Jim Cramer argued that Intel belongs near $110 and said forced selling by the Situational Awareness hedge fund exaggerated the post-earnings decline. Intel’s latest quarterly results also exceeded consensus estimates, with revenue rising more than 25% year over year, while investors continue to focus on its restructuring and improving data-center business. Neutral Sentiment: Technical recovery remains uncertain: Intel has stabilized after a sharp earnings-related selloff, but technical resistance is identified around $98–$102. The stock’s elevated volatility means the rebound could remain susceptible to further reversals. Intel Stock Reclaims Momentum Near Key Resistance

Intel has stabilized after a sharp earnings-related selloff, but technical resistance is identified around $98–$102. The stock’s elevated volatility means the rebound could remain susceptible to further reversals. Negative Sentiment: TSMC is challenging Intel’s packaging advantage: Taiwan Semiconductor is reportedly developing technology similar to Intel’s EMIB advanced packaging, potentially weakening a key differentiator as Nvidia evaluates packaging options. This raises competitive concerns for Intel’s foundry and AI strategy. TSMC Developing Advanced Chip Packaging Technology

Taiwan Semiconductor is reportedly developing technology similar to Intel’s EMIB advanced packaging, potentially weakening a key differentiator as Nvidia evaluates packaging options. This raises competitive concerns for Intel’s foundry and AI strategy. Negative Sentiment: Expectations and valuation risk remain high: After the rebound, investors are demanding evidence that Intel can sustain AI-related growth and execute its costly turnaround. Analysts remain divided, and the company’s negative net margin and ongoing restructuring add to concerns about near-term profitability.

Intel Stock Down 1.0%

INTC opened at $90.20 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.70. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $454.97 billion, a PE ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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