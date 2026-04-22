Intel Corporation $INTC Stock Position Reduced by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,292,665 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 362,044 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of Intel worth $121,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,829,684 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $13,112,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intel by 32.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,812 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,658,924 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,598,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Intel by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,589,413 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,126,925,000 after acquiring an additional 288,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $330.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -828.15, a P/E/G ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.35. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $70.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Intel's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: HSBC upgraded INTC to Buy and lifted its price target, a high‑profile endorsement that helped lift sentiment into earnings. Read More.

HSBC upgraded INTC to Buy and lifted its price target, a high‑profile endorsement that helped lift sentiment into earnings. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms issued upgrades/raised targets in recent sessions (a “triple upgrade” narrative), reinforcing momentum tied to stronger AI/server CPU demand and foundry/packaging opportunities. Read More.

Multiple firms issued upgrades/raised targets in recent sessions (a “triple upgrade” narrative), reinforcing momentum tied to stronger AI/server CPU demand and foundry/packaging opportunities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Stifel and Cantor Fitzgerald have both raised price targets this week, adding credibility to the recovery story and supporting buy‑side flows. Read More.

Stifel and Cantor Fitzgerald have both raised price targets this week, adding credibility to the recovery story and supporting buy‑side flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product and roadmap tailwinds — Intel has launched its Core Series 3 CPUs with sharper “everyday AI” features, which investors view as incremental revenue/competitive upside in client and edge segments. Read More.

Product and roadmap tailwinds — Intel has launched its Core Series 3 CPUs with sharper “everyday AI” features, which investors view as incremental revenue/competitive upside in client and edge segments. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 earnings (Apr 23) are the immediate catalyst: consensus models call for a modest beat/beat‑risk trade — the print will determine if the rally is fundamentally supported. Read More.

Q1 earnings (Apr 23) are the immediate catalyst: consensus models call for a modest beat/beat‑risk trade — the print will determine if the rally is fundamentally supported. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some large brokerages (e.g., RBC) have reiterated neutral ratings even as targets shifted, reflecting mixed conviction: bullish on the AI cycle but cautious on execution/timing. Read More.

Some large brokerages (e.g., RBC) have reiterated neutral ratings even as targets shifted, reflecting mixed conviction: bullish on the AI cycle but cautious on execution/timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Wedbush and other analysts warn the recent rally may be outpacing fundamentals — valuation looks stretched after a huge YTD gain, raising the risk of a pullback if Q1 or guidance disappoints. Read More.

Wedbush and other analysts warn the recent rally may be outpacing fundamentals — valuation looks stretched after a huge YTD gain, raising the risk of a pullback if Q1 or guidance disappoints. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational risks: Reuters flags supply‑chain and equipment constraints that could limit Intel’s ability to scale AI chips quickly — a key watch item that could cap upside if reiterated on the earnings call. Read More.

Operational risks: Reuters flags supply‑chain and equipment constraints that could limit Intel’s ability to scale AI chips quickly — a key watch item that could cap upside if reiterated on the earnings call. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bearish or short viewpoints are circulating (Seeking Alpha and others), emphasizing execution risk, competition and stretched multiples — these narratives can amplify volatility around the report. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Citic Securities raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $54.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here