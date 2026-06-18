Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,643,376 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 33,608 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Bamco Inc. NY's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.27% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $298,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,859,085 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,637,234,000 after buying an additional 11,048,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $453,146,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,740,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $539,697,000 after buying an additional 6,246,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,594,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $420,834,000 after buying an additional 5,260,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,648,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,283,221,000 after buying an additional 3,517,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company's stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $95.09 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.17. The company has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,345,970.26. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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