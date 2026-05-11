Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Purchased by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264,348 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 72,938 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for 2.8% of Hosking Partners LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $81,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company's stock.

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Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $84.42 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average is $70.28. The firm has a market cap of $143.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $87.37.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the sale, the director owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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