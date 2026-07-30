Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,315,981 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 233,615 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $987,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ICE alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,170 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,770,647,000 after purchasing an additional 413,639 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 17,398.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 54,107,273 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,763,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,798,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,653,952 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,154,914,000 after buying an additional 837,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,875,593 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,571,212,000 after buying an additional 158,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,418,228,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $163.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $208.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $201.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $181.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.3%

ICE opened at $154.69 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.79 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 30.06%.The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 4,271 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.42, for a total value of $663,798.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 64,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,081,939.98. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $100,903.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,848.56. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,425 shares of company stock worth $2,046,324 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intercontinental Exchange, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intercontinental Exchange wasn't on the list.

While Intercontinental Exchange currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here