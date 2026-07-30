Intercorp Financial Services Inc. $IFS Stock Position Lessened by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,784 shares of the company's stock after selling 59,176 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.47% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $25,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 750,628 shares of the company's stock worth $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 191,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 639,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 255,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,168 shares of the company's stock worth $26,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,149 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 446,887 shares of the company's stock worth $18,930,000 after acquiring an additional 70,288 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 429,545 shares of the company's stock worth $18,196,000 after acquiring an additional 64,047 shares in the last quarter.

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Intercorp Financial Services Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $56.68 on Thursday. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $61.38. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $508.76 million for the quarter. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 30.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFS. Zacks Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intercorp Financial Services from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Profile

Intercorp Financial Services NYSE: IFS is a Lima-based financial holding company that brings together a suite of banking and non-banking financial businesses under the Intercorp Group umbrella. Through its network of subsidiaries, the company provides a broad range of products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations across Peru.

The company's core banking operations are conducted through Interbank, which offers deposit accounts, personal and business loans, credit and debit cards, trade finance and electronic banking solutions.

See Also

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