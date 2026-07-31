InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 104.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of InterDigital worth $19,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 134 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterDigital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.67.

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More InterDigital News

Here are the key news stories impacting InterDigital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large earnings beat: InterDigital reported adjusted earnings of $4.62 per share, well above the roughly $0.90–$1.60 analyst estimates cited in the reports. The result was supported by a new Streaming and Cloud Services agreement and licensing-related catch-up revenue. InterDigital Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

InterDigital reported adjusted earnings of $4.62 per share, well above the roughly $0.90–$1.60 analyst estimates cited in the reports. The result was supported by a new Streaming and Cloud Services agreement and licensing-related catch-up revenue. Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 outlook: Management increased full-year revenue guidance to $775 million–$845 million, above the prior outlook and the approximately $700.9 million consensus cited in the reports. Full-year EPS guidance of $10.85–$12.81 also exceeds the reported consensus estimate of $9.17. InterDigital Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2026

Management increased full-year revenue guidance to $775 million–$845 million, above the prior outlook and the approximately $700.9 million consensus cited in the reports. Full-year EPS guidance of $10.85–$12.81 also exceeds the reported consensus estimate of $9.17. Positive Sentiment: Recurring revenue reached a record: Annualized recurring revenue rose 13% year over year to approximately $626 million, strengthening the investment case for more predictable licensing and services revenue. Streaming and Cloud Services contributed materially to the quarter.

Annualized recurring revenue rose 13% year over year to approximately $626 million, strengthening the investment case for more predictable licensing and services revenue. Streaming and Cloud Services contributed materially to the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Portfolio monetization remains active: InterDigital reached an agreement with Amazon covering services and devices, including Prime Video, with final terms to be determined through binding arbitration. The agreement reinforces the potential value of InterDigital’s intellectual property portfolio.

InterDigital reached an agreement with Amazon covering services and devices, including Prime Video, with final terms to be determined through binding arbitration. The agreement reinforces the potential value of InterDigital’s intellectual property portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue declined year over year: Quarterly revenue fell about 13% from the prior-year period, while operating expenses increased. This highlights the uneven timing of licensing payments despite the stronger outlook.

Quarterly revenue fell about 13% from the prior-year period, while operating expenses increased. This highlights the uneven timing of licensing payments despite the stronger outlook. Negative Sentiment: Legal and insider-selling risks: Arbitration over the Amazon agreement could delay or alter the value of future payments. Separately, available trading data shows numerous insider sales and no insider purchases during the past six months, a potential sentiment overhang.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $303.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.66 and a 1-year high of $412.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $3.72. InterDigital had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.52 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-12.810 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-2.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Insider Activity

In other InterDigital news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $144,406.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,107,996.80. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 67,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,441,136. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,159 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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