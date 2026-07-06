InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC Shares Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 194.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in InterDigital were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 134 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In related news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 365 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $100,973.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,553.76. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $144,406.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,996.80. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,159. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

IDCC opened at $281.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.82. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.42. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.06 and a 1 year high of $412.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.03. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.The company had revenue of $205.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on IDCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $416.67.

Read Our Latest Report on InterDigital

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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