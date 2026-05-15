International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $161,000 in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,458 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 167 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 3.2% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.7% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $216.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Allstate Corporation has a twelve month low of $188.08 and a twelve month high of $222.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.21.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. Allstate had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 17.81%.The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $231.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Allstate from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Allstate from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,064,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 82,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,991,267.60. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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