International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,882 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in International Business Machines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,809,461,000 after buying an additional 2,077,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,824 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,052,880 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $861,401,000 after acquiring an additional 865,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 64.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,162,741 shares of the technology company's stock worth $610,239,000 after acquiring an additional 849,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,777,516 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,382,695,000 after purchasing an additional 725,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $215.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $212.34 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The company has a market cap of $202.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Dbs Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.41.

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Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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