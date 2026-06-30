International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank grew its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,660 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Simmons Bank's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $277.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business's 50 day moving average is $254.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $212.34 and a 52-week high of $332.46. The firm has a market cap of $261.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut shares of International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.94.

Read Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

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