International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,758 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $45,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in International Business Machines by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,756 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Business Machines by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,617,117 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,663,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,552 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,896,675 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $561,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,026 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. KeyCorp cut International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush set a $350.00 target price on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.94.

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International Business Machines Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $212.34 and a 52-week high of $332.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $254.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.51. The firm has a market cap of $264.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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